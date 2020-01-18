Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published It was so bad a state of emergency was declared. View on euronews It was so bad a state of emergency was declared. View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this KimInBru.EU RT @euronews: It was so bad a state of emergency was declared. https://t.co/WMYbdJ7zUE 7 minutes ago euronews It was so bad a state of emergency was declared. https://t.co/WMYbdJ7zUE 13 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada https://t.co/ibOW2BUAGf https://t.co/hvIc7Tvons 29 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada https://t.co/d2fhh3PNU0 https://t.co/KCoR8FumIJ 29 minutes ago