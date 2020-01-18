Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern CanadaIt was so bad a state of emergency was declared. View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimBru49

KimInBru.EU RT @euronews: It was so bad a state of emergency was declared. https://t.co/WMYbdJ7zUE 7 minutes ago

euronews

euronews It was so bad a state of emergency was declared. https://t.co/WMYbdJ7zUE 13 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada https://t.co/ibOW2BUAGf https://t.co/hvIc7Tvons 29 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Resident wakes to wall of snow after storm lashes eastern Canada https://t.co/d2fhh3PNU0 https://t.co/KCoR8FumIJ 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.