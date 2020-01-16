Global  

Text Messages: Devin Nunes' Aide And Giuliani Associate

Video Credit: Wochit News
AP Photo/Susan Walsh House Democrats released a tranche of previously undisclosed text messages on Friday night between an associate of Rudy Giuliani's and an aide to the top-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

The records show that Parnas, who Rudy Giuliani used to communicate with Ukrainian officials, texted with Rep.

Devin Nunes' aide, Derek Harvey, extensively throughout 2019.
House Democrats release Parnas documents showing contact with Nunes aide

House Democrats released another batch of documents from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas...
FOXNews.com - Published


House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas [Video]House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine. The new photographs,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA

Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas [Video]Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the..

Credit: Wochit

