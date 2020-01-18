Global  

Pro-Haftar forces 'block oil exports' from key Libya ports

Pro-Haftar forces 'block oil exports' from key Libya ports

Pro-Haftar forces 'block oil exports' from key Libya ports

Groups loyal to Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control eastern Libya, seized several large oil export terminals on Friday.
Libya’s pro-Haftar forces block oil exports from key ports

Forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar on Saturday blocked oil exports from Libya's main...
France 24 - Published


U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports [Video]U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports

The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Saturday he hoped but "could not predict" whether eastern oil ports shut ahead of a pending Berlin summit aimed at reaching a truce in Libya would be reopened..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

