Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction.

He said they’re pulling him away from campaigning in Iowa to sit through his trial.

Yet other 2020 candidates will also be pulled away and have to sit through the trial proceedings.

Those include Sens.

Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet.