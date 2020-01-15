Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction.

He said they’re pulling him away from campaigning in Iowa to sit through his trial.

Yet other 2020 candidates will also be pulled away and have to sit through the trial proceedings.

Those include Sens.

Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

At Milwaukee Rally, Trump Defends Strike on Iranian General and Lashes out at Democrats

At a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin just before the start of a Democratic...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump accuses Democrats of sabotaging Bernie's campaign [Video]Trump accuses Democrats of sabotaging Bernie's campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas [Video]House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine. The new photographs,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.