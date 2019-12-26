Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, wishes pour in

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, wishes pour in

Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, wishes pour in

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi was rushed to the hospital after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, rushed to hospital

According to initial reports, Shabana Azmi's car rammed into a truck.
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressDNASifyBollywood LifeIndiaTimesHindu


Swara, Nora 'praying hard' for injured Shabana Azmi

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Bollywood actors like Swara Bhasker and Nora Fatehi are praying for the speedy...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tigerincage95

Asim Riaz Jammu Fan Club RT @ReallySwara: Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/zV4XRo2pqH 22 seconds ago

5TrillionOnions

Shaheen Bagh ka 5 Trillion_Onions™️ (💜) (🏴) RT @Nehr_who: Bhakts celebrated when - When Akhlaq got Lynchd - When Lankesh was shot - When Ravish got threat - When Students got beaten… 40 seconds ago

VijayJani18

JAY BHOLE👀☝+☝=☝#jsr RT @TarekFatah: Shocking: Actor ⁦@AzmiShabana⁩ injured in car accident. Moved to hospital where doctors say she is stable | Husband ⁦@Javed… 52 seconds ago

IndianHumsab1

Indian انڈین 🇮🇳 RT @ASg1956: Actor Shabana Azmi injured in serious car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway https://t.co/J35OPVqD6s Praying For Speedy Recov… 5 minutes ago

Muhamma56542958

Muhammad Obaid RT @MoeedNj: Wishing fast & complete recovery to Shabana Azmi who reportedly is seriously injured in a car accident in Mumbai, lots of pray… 7 minutes ago

SachinSangoi

Sachin Sangoi RT @manakgupta: Shabana Azmi has got injured after her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune E-way. Bad accident. Admitted in MGM hos… 8 minutes ago

follobj

Bikram উবাচ RT @MumbaiMirror: @Javedakhtarjadu #UPDATE #ShabanaAzmi is conscious and stable, as per hospital authorities. More details, here: https://… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway [Video]Shabana Azmi hurt in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her car near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday. #ShabanaAzmi #bollywood

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published

9 injured in Mumbai Pune expressway [Video]9 injured in Mumbai Pune expressway

9 injured in Mumbai Pune expressway

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.