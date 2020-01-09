Global  

Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine

Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine

Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine

Iran is sending to Ukraine the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that its military accidentally shot down this month, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

Lauren Anthony reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe [Video]Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published

