Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

3rd annual Women's March Kern County to be held in Downtown Bakersfield

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
3rd annual Women's March Kern County to be held in Downtown Bakersfield3rd annual Women's March Kern County to be held in Downtown Bakersfield
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

donahuejm

polchinello 🌏🌎🌍⌛ RT @UFWF: Join us today for the 3rd annual Women’s March of Kern County @ Mill Creek Park from 10am-3pm! #SiSePuede #WMKC2020 #VivaLaMujer… 30 minutes ago

UFWF

UFW Foundation Join us today for the 3rd annual Women’s March of Kern County @ Mill Creek Park from 10am-3pm! #SiSePuede #WMKC2020… https://t.co/7EjEYr9g96 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Of Thousands Expected For 4th Annual Women's March [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Expected For 4th Annual Women's March

Marchers began to gather at Pershing Square in downtown LA for Saturday's walk to CIty Hall.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:26Published

4th annual Empowering Women's March takes place in downtown Las Vegas [Video]4th annual Empowering Women's March takes place in downtown Las Vegas

Hundreds of people will rally for equal rights in Las Vegas on Saturday - as part of the fourth annual Empowering Women's March.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.