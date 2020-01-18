Sheff Utd ‘the better team’ now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:34s - Published Sheff Utd ‘the better team’ Clinton Morrison says Chris Wilder will feel that his side had the better of the game against Arsenal in the 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this