Manny Pacquiao's Manager Insinuated Conor McGregor Would Find A Proper Fight With The Boxer

Manny Pacquiao’s manager called out Conor McGregor, saying he knows where to find a proper fight.

McGregor will return to UFC 246 for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to Business Insider, the champ will fight Donald Cerrone for his first match.

McGregor talked about his future during media events, saying he’s “in talks” about fighting Pacquiao.

A reporter said such a fight could generate $250 million and serve as Pacquiao’s retirement party.