'Hodgson has to take credit' now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:34s - Published 'Hodgson has to take credit' Paul Merson reviews Crystal Palace's impressive 2-2 draw away at Manchester City and feels that Roy Hodgson should be given more credit for their performances away from home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this