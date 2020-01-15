Global  

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest).

Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0).

He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
