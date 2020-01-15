Global  

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts.

He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the announcement McGregor supported Fury’s decision.

Yet he now cleared up that he’s never talked about potentially training Fury.

As a fan of the heavyweight boxer, McGregor said he didn’t mind Fury mentioning his name.
