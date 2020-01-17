Alex Ovechkin ties Mario Lemieux on all-time goals list 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:39s - Published Alex Ovechkin ties Mario Lemieux on all-time goals list Alex Ovechkin leads the rush and whips home a heavy wrist shot for a 1-0 lead, tying Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list

Tweets about this Elena Lagos RT @NHL: Passes Mario Lemieux and ties Steve Yzerman in all-time goals. Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) sky rockets up with this @Enterprise hat tri… 51 minutes ago Vanessa Terrero RT @NHL: Career goal No. 690 for Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) and he ties Mario Lemieux for 10th in all-time goals! https://t.co/h9Kc80zwGj 1 hour ago Sports Roadhouse® Passes Mario Lemieux and ties Steve Yzerman in all-time goals. Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) sky rockets up with this… https://t.co/fYcx5KP1Sk 2 hours ago Dave Dawson RT @BenRaby31: #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin with another hat-trick. Wow In the same game, he tied/passed Mario Lemieux ...and now ties Steve Yz… 4 hours ago