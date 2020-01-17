Global  

Alex Ovechkin ties Mario Lemieux on all-time goals list

Alex Ovechkin leads the rush and whips home a heavy wrist shot for a 1-0 lead, tying Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list
Alex Ovechkin ties Mario Lemieux on all-time goals scored list

The Great 8 continues to solidify his case as one of the sport's living legends
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.CBC.ca


Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores second consecutive hat trick, ties for ninth on career goal list

Alex Ovechkin scores three times in Capitals' 6-4 win against Islanders to pass Mario Lemieux and tie...
USATODAY.com - Published


laney046

Elena Lagos RT @NHL: Passes Mario Lemieux and ties Steve Yzerman in all-time goals. Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) sky rockets up with this @Enterprise hat tri… 51 minutes ago

nessaabooo5

Vanessa Terrero RT @NHL: Career goal No. 690 for Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) and he ties Mario Lemieux for 10th in all-time goals! https://t.co/h9Kc80zwGj 1 hour ago

SportsRoadhouse

Sports Roadhouse® Passes Mario Lemieux and ties Steve Yzerman in all-time goals. Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) sky rockets up with this… https://t.co/fYcx5KP1Sk 2 hours ago

pwhky1

Dave Dawson RT @BenRaby31: #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin with another hat-trick. Wow In the same game, he tied/passed Mario Lemieux ...and now ties Steve Yz… 4 hours ago


Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders [Video]Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders

Alex Ovechkin scores goals Nos. 690 and 691 to pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list, and completes the hat trick with No. 692 to tie Steve Yzerman at 9th

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:41Published

Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick [Video]Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick

Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:17Published

