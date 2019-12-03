Brr! American Midwesterners Urged To Stay Put During Massive Snowstorm

Tens of millions in the American Midwest remain in the path of a dangerous winter storm through the weekend.

CNN reports two-thirds of the US is being affected by this storm.

On Saturday, significant snow is forecast to fall in much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, the Northeast and New England.

The National Weather Service says snow totals of six to 12 inches are possible.

Authorities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Iowa urged would-be drivers to stay home.