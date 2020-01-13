Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles and will be "required to step back from royal duties".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan lose HRH titles, will 'no longer receive public funds': Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan lose HRH titles, will 'no longer receive public funds': QueenMeghan Markle and Prince Harry will lose their HRH titles and will "no longer receive public funds"...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldCBC.caCTV News


Royal Fans Are Noticing Something About Queen Elizabeth's Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Statement

Fans of the royals are noticing one big thing about Queen Elizabeth‘s statement regarding Prince...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to no longer use HRH style [Video]Harry and Meghan to no longer use HRH style

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to drop their HRH styles and become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The change will take effect in the spring as the couple will no..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.