Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirusAirline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials announced Friday that they will begin screening airline...
SeattlePI.com - Published

US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials announced Friday that they will begin screening airline...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

natschido

Chido Obermayer RT @euronews: More cases of a viral pneumonia outbreak have been reported in Chinese city of Wuhan as two people die from the virus which a… 30 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus https://t.co/F0zjrVp2Lo https://t.co/mlGdjcNKLx 56 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus https://t.co/uX679p4JMX 1 hour ago

TheDailySeeker

The Daily Seeker Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus https://t.co/egkKKcc3Ti 1 hour ago

euronews

euronews More cases of a viral pneumonia outbreak have been reported in Chinese city of Wuhan as two people die from the vir… https://t.co/jHgte1HS2l 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus https://t.co/W6sxAoBOnq https://t.co/kWi9jGAlLH 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus https://t.co/F0zjrVp2Lo https://t.co/mlGdjcNKLx 2 hours ago

E_MusicKamikaze

Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @AP: U.S. health officials will immediately begin screening airline passengers from central China for a new virus that has sickened doze… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness [Video]Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain. It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus [Video]Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.