What the Stuff?!: 4 of History's Most Notorious Traitors

Jackie @DevinCow Go watch UFO stuff on the History channel (west coast). That's what I'm doing this weekend. 2 hours ago

Mr. Sorak RT @cultofpedagogy: Social studies and history teachers: What apps or tech tools are particularly good for your content area? Not looking f… 2 hours ago

Hunter S. Thomist I’m being slightly snarky here, but the question is serious: Since from what I’ve read of the history of the SR (1)… https://t.co/UciVnMP4f6 3 hours ago

🏴 LWFlouisa ( S.R. Weaver ) 🏴 @RonRugged What I'm wondering is if they do that with even distant history stuff. I think people attributing things… https://t.co/8hfuw3bVwL 3 hours ago

som_nam_bulist Does anyone else have a whole section of their porn search history that is just stuff you looked up out of pure cur… https://t.co/uoBYpF0gPW 3 hours ago

Punk à Warg 🏳️‍🌈 RT @_alexrowland: Okay you know what, I'm pissed about some stuff so that means it's time for another thread about fashion history. This on… 3 hours ago

Cherub Wayne @Himandi13 How did you go with not feeling like you’re of low value after reading the manosphere stuff? What I’m re… https://t.co/UQvYV6GuEg 4 hours ago