Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family.

According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement on the matter on Saturday.

She said the announcement followed 'many months of conversations and more recent discussions.'

I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

HRH Queen Elizabeth I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

HRH Queen Elizabeth The agreement with Buckingham Palace encompasses a promise by the pair to reimburse funds used to refurbish their Windsor home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth agrees to let Harry and Meghan move part time to Canada, remain royals

Britain's pragmatic queen brokered a deal Monday to secure the future of the monarchy, charting a...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.comAceShowbizReutersHinduDeutsche Welle


Prince Harry to Meet With Queen Elizabeth II to Discuss His and Meghan's Future: Report

Prince Harry has some unfinished business to attend to. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly having a...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ReutersTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future: https://t.co/RDqa5pHgqs #PrinceHarry,DukeofSussex 7 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: 2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News https://t.co/5WqP7YZj2i https://t.co/xd… 5 days ago

THRtv

THR TV News 2020 Oscar Snubs, Queen Elizabeth Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | THR News https://t.co/5WqP7YZj2i https://t.co/xdky6Rg5Lf 5 days ago

1blackmath

۞вʆɑ⊂ĸ💊 RT @legitngnews: President @realDonaldTrump, speaking on Prince Harry and Meghan's royal quit, said he does not think this should be happen… 1 week ago

legitngnews

Legit.ng President @realDonaldTrump, speaking on Prince Harry and Meghan's royal quit, said he does not think this should be… https://t.co/xAkvBz8ZGE 1 week ago

laurakryptonite

Laura RT @marieclaire: President Trump Weighs In on Harry and Meghan: "I Don't Think This Should Be Happening" https://t.co/EAb2qHkxUD 1 week ago

marieclaire

Marie Claire President Trump Weighs In on Harry and Meghan: "I Don't Think This Should Be Happening" https://t.co/EAb2qHkxUD 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals [Video]Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles [Video]Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles and will be "required to step back from royal duties".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.