Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family.

According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement on the matter on Saturday.

She said the announcement followed 'many months of conversations and more recent discussions.'

I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

HRH Queen Elizabeth I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

HRH Queen Elizabeth The agreement with Buckingham Palace encompasses a promise by the pair to reimburse funds used to refurbish their Windsor home.