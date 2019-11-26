Global  

Labour leaders clash over handling of antisemitism

Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips has appeared to suggest that other candidates failed to speak out about antisemitism in the party
Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti [Video]Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti

The Labour leadership candidates have clashed over their personal records on antisemitism as they went head to head in the first hustings. Jess Phillips appeared to suggest other candidates had..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 05:36Published

Corbyn vows to root out 'poisonous' blight of anti-Semitism [Video]Corbyn vows to root out 'poisonous' blight of anti-Semitism

Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Chief Rabbi of being wrong about part of his criticism of Labour's handling of anti-Semitism, as he vowed to root out the "poisonous" blight from society. But much of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

