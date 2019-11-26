Labour leaders clash over handling of antisemitism

Labour leadership hopeful Jess Phillips has appeared to suggest that other candidates failed to speak out about antisemitism in the party



Recent related videos from verified sources Labour leadership hopefuls clash over handling of antisemiti The Labour leadership candidates have clashed over their personal records on antisemitism as they went head to head in the first hustings. Jess Phillips appeared to suggest other candidates had.. Credit: ODN Duration: 05:36Published 7 hours ago Corbyn vows to root out 'poisonous' blight of anti-Semitism Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Chief Rabbi of being wrong about part of his criticism of Labour's handling of anti-Semitism, as he vowed to root out the "poisonous" blight from society. But much of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published on November 26, 2019