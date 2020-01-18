Global  

Mystery virus that killed two may be more widespread

A new type of virus originating from a city in central China may have infected far more people than first thought.
Tweets about this

xiiiuuu111

hohoho RT @AFP: The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than offici… 1 hour ago

James_Thorburn

James Thorburn 🌐 RT @WIONews: The virus, a new strain of coronavirus that humans can contract has caused alarm because of its connection to #SARS2, which k… 2 hours ago

WIONews

WION The virus, a new strain of coronavirus that humans can contract has caused alarm because of its connection to… https://t.co/so8HrABC3I 4 hours ago

minhmannguyen

Minh Man Nguyen RT @TheManilaTimes: BEIJING: The number of people infected by a mystery severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-like virus that has killed… 4 hours ago

mlq3

Manuel L. Quezon III RT @KatyYam: The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely to be hundreds more t… 4 hours ago

kickzzz_24

Eld Rich BEIJING: The number of people infected by a mystery severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-like virus that has ki… https://t.co/tfyRNFCnbs 4 hours ago

TheManilaTimes

The Manila Times BEIJING: The number of people infected by a mystery severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-like virus that has ki… https://t.co/sIHuevRQfv 5 hours ago

