How Retirement Is Being Redefined By Pretty Much Everyone

People are said to be retiring later in life.

But according to Business Insider, they're also retiring earlier!

With shifting perspectives on age and changes in the workplace, people are extending their careers because they want to keep working.

Others are chasing early retirement, to have a fulfilling life with financial freedom.

For some, that might mean extending a fulfilling a career, perhaps turning it into part-time work or scattering it with periods to recharge.