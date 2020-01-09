Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month.

176 people were killed.

However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft.

Tehran was forced to make an admission after foreign intelligence on the crash surfaced.

The incident has sparked a wave of anti-government protests in Iran and appeared to expose a rift within the country's leadership.

Now, CNN reports Iran has agreed to transfer the plane's black box to Ukraine.

The black boxes of the Ukrainian downed jet will not be read in Iran, but instead will be transferred to Ukraine for analysis and reading.

Hassan Rezaifar Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Commission Hassan Rezaifar Rezaifar said that Iran was also prepared to ask for expert analysis from France, Canada and the United States in trying to read the data.