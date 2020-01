Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jo RT @ReutersTV: Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more https://t.co/wKnhDAFf72 https://t.co/LGn0X2LvgY 6 minutes ago Reuters TV Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more https://t.co/wKnhDAFf72 https://t.co/LGn0X2LvgY 8 minutes ago Nicki ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸❤️✝️ ‘Royal Highnesses’ no more: Britain’s Harry and Meghan to give up titles https://t.co/JM126dWL0K 9 minutes ago Jibrin Baba Ndace ‘Royal Highnesses’ no more: Britain’s Harry and Meghan to give up titles https://t.co/Qi5WuwOhGN 11 minutes ago Anubux RT @KTLA: Goodbye, your royal highnesses.​ https://t.co/ym2qf34KrM 14 minutes ago 🦚🌳🌲🌴🌵🎍💐🌲C. Fontaine 🔥🌎🔥🙀😱🥵👁 @CyrusMMcQueen @SlythSeeker AND Harry doesn’t go live like a king while praising Nazis; Harry and Meghan are the ON… https://t.co/YFFkaTRGW8 14 minutes ago j RT @France24_en: ‘Royal Highnesses’ no more: Britain’s Harry and Meghan to give up titles https://t.co/r9M1spE9bj https://t.co/p3DxJpdaWc 15 minutes ago KTLA Goodbye, your royal highnesses.​ https://t.co/ym2qf34KrM 17 minutes ago