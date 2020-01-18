Global  

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes.

McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes.

According to Business Insider, breaking a fan’s phone made him turn himself around and he apologized on ESPN.

While a source close to McGregor said he lost his focus for a few years, this year he has gotten it back.
