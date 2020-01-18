Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 04:23s - Published < > Embed
Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on

Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on

Brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk squared off again, with Brady scoring and leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 over the Calgary Flames with the entire Tkachuk family looking on

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1AttitudeSports

Attitude Sports Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on - https://t.co/6BaCOojKOb #sports #news… https://t.co/49xyRPpZzs 4 days ago

ChaoBearApparel

Chao Bear Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on https://t.co/cXxKv792Mo 4 days ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Brady takes home 1st victory over Matthew as Tkachuk family watches on - NHL - https://t.co/HYFf7ZVOH0 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.