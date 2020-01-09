Global  

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola tried to shrug off Manchester City's frustrating draw with Crystal Palace after claiming the champions "did everything" they could to win.

City looked to have snatched victory in a Premier League clash that burst into life in the closing stages when Sergio Aguero struck twice late on to overturn Cenk Tosun's opener at the Etihad Stadium.

But Palace rallied and claimed a 2-2 draw as Wilfried Zaha forced an own goal off Fernandinho in the 90th minute.
