Thousands March On Philadelphia For Women's Rights For Fourth Straight Year A PICKUP TRUCK IN AN ICYHIGHWAY.HEADACHES ARE EXPECTED IN BOSTONAND NEW YORK WHERE ABOUT FOURINCHES OF SNOW IS FORECAST.THE SNOW AND ICYTEMPERATURES DIDN'T KEEPTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE FROMPARTICIPATING IN THE WITH MY'SMARCH IN PHILADELPHIA."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER DANKOOB WAS THERE.WET WANT IT SO WE'LL GET IT.Reporter: THOUSANDS MADE THE4TH ANNUAL MARCH SATURDAY.FOR WOMEN'S RIGHT, IMMIGRATIONREFORM, LGBT ACCEPTANCE, VOTINGRIGHTS AND SO MUCH MORE, AVEHICLE TO HAVE VOICES HEARD.THE MESSAGES ARE INCREDIBLYIMPORTANT.IF YOU DON'T COME OUT, WHAT'SPOINT.I WAS AN 18-YEAR-OLD MOM WHOBROKE THE STATISTICS.I NEED YOU TO BREAK YOUR OWNSTATISTICS.WE HAVE THE SAME ISSUES WE'VEBEEN FACING FOR YEARS.THERE'S STILL NOT ENOUGH WOMENTAKING OFFICE, STILL NOT ENOUGHPEOPLE SITTING AT THE TABLE,STILL NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE MAKINGCHOICES ABOUT OR HEALTHCARE.Reporter: THE MARGINAL MARKSGENERATION AL GROWTH.ABBY WALL BROUGHT HER MOTHER,APRIL, SATURDAY.APRIL, BY HER ADMISSION, HASBEEN PASSIVE IN HER PAST BUT NOMORE.I HAVE TO SAY THAT THROUGHHER, I FOUND A VOICE ALSO.SHE MIGHT BE MY DAUGHTER, BUTSHE'S MY STRENGTH.MY MOM IS A STRONG WOMAN, ISEE THE STRUGGLES SHE'S GOINGTHROUGH AS I'M GROWING UP AND IFEEL STRONGLY ABOUT WOMEN IN THEWORKPLACE AND US GETTING OURFAIR SHARE.WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO MAKEOUR OWN DECISIONS, OUR OWNSTRATEGIES AND MAKE OUR OWN MIND