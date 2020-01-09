Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:41s - Published Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 𝐻𝒶𝓇𝓇𝓎 👮🏻‍♂️ RT @CBCNews: It will be the first time the Queen has spoken with Prince Harry since he and Meghan unveiled their controversial plan to walk… 2 days ago WOWT 6 News The statement comes as Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he… https://t.co/L8SHrbCdzL 5 days ago