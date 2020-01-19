MBB Trany vs Rose

A final of 73-71.

Over in college hoops rose-hulman men's basketball welcomed transylvania to town.

1st half, rose's leading scorer craig mcgee gets himself free off the screen and buries the 17 footer to get his engineers on the board.

A few possessions later, mcgee feeds the former bloomfield star eli combs in the low block and combs finishes threw the contact for the lay in.

Engineers trail by two.

Mcgee continues to be the cream in the engineers coffee, check out this acrobatic finish at the rim.

Impressive lay in from the rose junior to tie things up early in the 1st half.

Mcgee finished with 20 points and nine assists in the contest.

But rose drops another tough conference game at home as the pioneers take this one 83-79