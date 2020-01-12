Trump calls impeachment case 'constitutionally invalid'

President Donald Trump called the impeachment case against him fatally flawed and “constitutionally invalid.” His lawyers said: “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.” According to Politico, Trump’s lawyers said Democrats were trying to interfere with the 2020 election.

They also said there are “procedural irregularities” in the House’s impeachment process.

A source said the entire thing is a “dangerous attack on the American people themselves.”