Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump calls impeachment case 'constitutionally invalid'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump calls impeachment case 'constitutionally invalid'

Trump calls impeachment case 'constitutionally invalid'

President Donald Trump called the impeachment case against him fatally flawed and “constitutionally invalid.” His lawyers said: “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election.” According to Politico, Trump’s lawyers said Democrats were trying to interfere with the 2020 election.

They also said there are “procedural irregularities” in the House’s impeachment process.

A source said the entire thing is a “dangerous attack on the American people themselves.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump calls for 'outright dismissal' of impeachment case without trial as Democrats prepare to hand case to Senate

Congressional rules do not allow the Senate to dismiss impeachment charges, although a Republican has...
Independent - Published

Trump impeachment: One of president's key targets to lead trial against him

A senior Democrat mocked by Donald Trump as "pencil-neck" and a "deranged human being" will lead the...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Peacepox

Mom RT @BEVHOWARD40: Trump’s Defense Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Democrats Make Legal Case https://t.co/2av1TULmDA 4 minutes ago

Cubistcastle132

Cubistcastle1380 RT @mog7546: #Trump RESPONDS TO articles of impeachment, calls process "a dangerous attack" Trump's full response to House Democrat's case… 5 minutes ago

paulieknockoff

Paul Sinco Trump’s Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Dems Make Legal Case https://t.co/NuW9wn1yo8 is no case they hav… https://t.co/4h4d8eEYrH 5 minutes ago

CThompsonGeorge

Christopher T George Trump’s Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Dems Make Legal Case https://t.co/RhpKu3Nu43 5 minutes ago

klovfjell

Edgar Kløvfjell Trump’s Defense Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Democrats Make Legal Case https://t.co/tVcyrFgu24 6 minutes ago

BeauCosso

Beau ( Fuzzy ) Cosso Trump’s Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Dems Make Legal Case https://t.co/c43yRi7RRA 8 minutes ago

saspcruz

Sergio A. Cruz Trump’s Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Dems Make Legal Case https://t.co/28cOAicohv 8 minutes ago

BEVHOWARD40

Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 Trump’s Defense Team Calls Impeachment Charges ‘Brazen’ as Democrats Make Legal Case https://t.co/2av1TULmDA 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Calls Impeachment Case 'Constitutionally Invalid' [Video]Trump Calls Impeachment Case 'Constitutionally Invalid'

President Donald Trump called the impeachment case against him fatally flawed and “constitutionally invalid.” His lawyers said: “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Guidelines for Trump's impeachment trial announced [Video]Guidelines for Trump's impeachment trial announced

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has some unexpected rules. According to CNN, senators must refrain from speaking while the case is being presented. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.