Clarks Hill man convicted of molesting 7-year-old

Molester.

It's a story we first told you about in april of 2018.

After a two-day bench trial, a judge found 50- year old thomas lybrook guilty of two counts of child molesting.

According to the tippecanoe county prosecutor's office, lybrook molested the girl several times during 2017 and 2018.

The tippecanoe county sheriff's office said the victim was seven years old at the time.

Lybrook's sentencing is set for february 21st.

West lafayette is saying goodbye