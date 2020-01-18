Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Volunteers Made 91 Sweet Potato Pies In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Volunteers Made 91 Sweet Potato Pies In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Volunteers Made 91 Sweet Potato Pies In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Dozens of volunteers baked at Calvary Lutheran Church in Golden Valley for tomorrow's Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service, Mary McGuire reports (0:44).

WCCO 4 News at 6 – January 18, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Volunteers Start 72 Hours Of Service In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Video]Volunteers Start 72 Hours Of Service In Honor Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Volunteers in Brooklyn are celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday this weekend by giving back; CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28Published

NHP to holiday Mt. Charleston visitors: come early, don't endanger first responders [Video]NHP to holiday Mt. Charleston visitors: come early, don't endanger first responders

Authorities are preparing for a very busy The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend for visitors on Mt. Charleston and the surrounding areas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.