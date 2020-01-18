Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Snowstorm leads to flooding across metro Detroit

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Snowstorm leads to flooding across metro DetroitSnowstorm leads to flooding across metro Detroit
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winter Storm update: Heavy snow with rain to follow this afternoon [Video]Winter Storm update: Heavy snow with rain to follow this afternoon

Winter Storm update: Heavy snow with rain to follow this afternoon

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 05:51Published

'It’s going to be very busy but I’m ready for it.' Snow removal app expects big business ahead of heavy snowfall [Video]'It’s going to be very busy but I’m ready for it.' Snow removal app expects big business ahead of heavy snowfall

Winter weather is barreling toward metro Detroit this weekend, with a possible nine inches of snow in some areas; it's the second largest storm this winter.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.