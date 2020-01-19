Global  

The Village in the Woods Movie

The Village in the Woods Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Every village, every person, has a secret...none more so than the inhabitants of this isolated, murky village whose fate relies on the luring of two unsuspecting pawns to satisfy their appetite and determine their being.

From Director Raine McCormack and starring Richard Hope, Therese Bradley, Beth Park and Robert Vernon.

DIRECTOR: Raine McCormack CAST: Richard Hope, Therese Bradley, Beth Park, Robert Vernon, Rebecca Johnson, Timothy Harker, Sidney Kean, Katie Alexander-Thom and Phill Martin
