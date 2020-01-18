Global  

LAX Begins Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak

LAX Begins Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China OutbreakPassengers arriving from China must now go through a health screening at LAX.
Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus [Video]Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus

Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus

Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness [Video]Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain. It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could..

