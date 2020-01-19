Unoccupied Zone The Impossible Life of Simone Weil Documentary Movie

Unoccupied Zone The Impossible Life of Simone Weil Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The 20 century French philosopher wrote, life is a "composition on several planes." This experimental biography is therefore not simply an account of Simone Weil’s life, but rather the skein of her ideas.

The “unoccupied zone” is meant only marginally to refer to the southern part of France under Vichy.

It is more importantly an existential labyrinth imaged by the film itself; a psychic space through which Weil passed while in exile in her own country.

Director Cathy Lee Crane Polyvinyl Films