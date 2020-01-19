Toby's Big Adventure Movie

Toby's Big Adventure Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Toby's Big Adventure is the first in a brand new series of movies featuring Toby, a curious and rambunctious baby white tiger.

After accidentally becoming separated from his human caretakers, Toby is joined begrudgingly by Lana, a crotchety old dog who whose best days are behind her.

Together they embark on a journey through the wilderness.

In order to find their way home, they will need the help of woodland creatures to escape a pack of hungry coyotes, and other lurking dangers.

Along the way they learn the importance of teamwork, communication and that you can actually teach an old dog, and a baby tiger new tricks.

Director Michael Sarna Producers Michael Sarna, Joshua Wexler Writers Cindy Kobler, Flip Kobler, Michael Sarna Cast Gwenhwyfar James, Eric Feldman, Michael Cade American Cinema International