House Democrats say Trump endangers U.S. security

Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the country’s system of government.

Roger Fortuna reports.
House Democrats leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump released their argument on Saturday for why Trump should be removed from office in the upcoming Senate trial.

The Democrats argued the president's removal is necessary to protect national security and preserve the country's system of government, supporting the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump in a brief filed to the Senate.

"President Trump's conduct is the Framers' worst nightmare," the House managers wrote in the brief.

They added, "Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain, and then attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress's investigation into his misconduct." The president's legal team issued its own resounding rejection of the impeachment articles Trump faces in a six-page document also released Saturday.

Trump's legal staff called the impeachment charges "a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere in the 2020 election." It's the first time the president has formally addressed the merits of the two articles of impeachment against him.



