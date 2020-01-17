South Side Shooting (1-17-20)

Investigating after a shooting in south st.

Joseph sent a man to a hospital... police responded to a home at the south 14th and hickory streets intersection at about 8:30 last night, and found the man in the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A responding officer described the shooting from there.

(sgt travis clausen ) "what we know at this time is we do have one gunshot victim the suspect is still unknown at this time and not in custody the victim has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening wounds."

Police blocked access to the shooting area while they investigated the scene.