Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

South Side Shooting (1-17-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
South Side Shooting (1-17-20)South Side Shooting (1-17-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Side Shooting (1-17-20)

Investigating after a shooting in south st.

Joseph sent a man to a hospital... police responded to a home at the south 14th and hickory streets intersection at about 8:30 last night, and found the man in the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A responding officer described the shooting from there.

(sgt travis clausen ) "what we know at this time is we do have one gunshot victim the suspect is still unknown at this time and not in custody the victim has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening wounds."

Police blocked access to the shooting area while they investigated the scene.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

paigexfry

Paige Fry Two fatal shootings occurred earlier today: one in South Austin and the other in Avondale. Story by Deanese William… https://t.co/lFsjYUmruV 2 hours ago

crypticmind03

crypticmind03 RT @chicagotribune: Two men — one in a convenience store in South Austin and the other in a car in an Avondale alley — were shot and killed… 4 hours ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Two men — one in a convenience store in South Austin and the other in a car in an Avondale alley — were shot and ki… https://t.co/pmeAPbyACs 4 hours ago

Ninja0967

Ninja RT @Suntimes: UPDATE — A second man charged in connection with a mass shooting that left 13 people injured last month at a house party in E… 5 hours ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times UPDATE — A second man charged in connection with a mass shooting that left 13 people injured last month at a house… https://t.co/tt2SqOX03k 6 hours ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News A second man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that left 13 people injured last month at a house… https://t.co/M9pBwatAdf 9 hours ago

ChicagoDevotion

Chicago Devotion RT @Suntimes: NEW THIS MORNING — A second man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that left 13 people injured last month at… 10 hours ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times NEW THIS MORNING — A second man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that left 13 people injured las… https://t.co/lUGVD8dUqq 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Boys, 2 Men Shot In West Side Barbershop [Video]3 Boys, 2 Men Shot In West Side Barbershop

Police said two men walked into the barbershop on Pulaski Road, looked around, and then left and fired guns through the door. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:46Published

Police Update On West Side Barbershop Shooting [Video]Police Update On West Side Barbershop Shooting

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato has details on a shooting at a barbershop on Pulaski Road, which left two children, a teen, and two adults injured.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.