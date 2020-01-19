Devil Blues Movie

Devil Blues Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two rival record collectors attempt to con an old lady out of a rare, but cursed, 1930s Blues record.

When a series of unfortunate circumstances lands them in jail, the feud festers for over twenty years until they are released from prison and get a second chance at snagging the vinyl, this time from a more formidable foe.

Director Scott Smith Producers John Fromstein, Markie Glassgow, Ted Reilly, Kelly Waller Writers Scott Smith, Kevin Guilfoile Cast Jon Lovitz, Steve Guttenberg, Anna Maria Horsford, Grant Rosenmeyer, Ronald L.

Conner, Chelsea Tavares CALIFORNIA PICTURES