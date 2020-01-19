Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Devil Blues Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Devil Blues Movie

Devil Blues Movie

Devil Blues Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two rival record collectors attempt to con an old lady out of a rare, but cursed, 1930s Blues record.

When a series of unfortunate circumstances lands them in jail, the feud festers for over twenty years until they are released from prison and get a second chance at snagging the vinyl, this time from a more formidable foe.

Director Scott Smith Producers John Fromstein, Markie Glassgow, Ted Reilly, Kelly Waller Writers Scott Smith, Kevin Guilfoile Cast Jon Lovitz, Steve Guttenberg, Anna Maria Horsford, Grant Rosenmeyer, Ronald L.

Conner, Chelsea Tavares CALIFORNIA PICTURES
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Afrofilmviewer

Leslie Byron Pitt RT @HouseOfSparrows: Master & Commander: The Far Side.of the World, Devil in a Blue Dress, and Miami Blues should all have had franchises o… 7 hours ago

HouseOfSparrows

David Robson Master & Commander: The Far Side.of the World, Devil in a Blue Dress, and Miami Blues should all have had franchise… https://t.co/F9EsuYTbzP 8 hours ago

orion_movie

ORION RT @sambwrite: My horror short, THE DEVIL AND HIS BLUES, placed as a finalist in the Filmmatic Horror screenplay awards! Logline: A Black m… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.