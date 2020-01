Pro-Life march sees support in Boise

VIDEO ... THEWOMEN'S MARCHSAW SEVERAL SIGNSSUPPORTINGPLANNEDPARENTHOOD AND AWOMEN'S CHOICEWHEN IT COMES TOABORTION...ANOTHER MARCHTODAY -- RALLIED INRESPONSE TO THAT.HUNDREDS"MARCHED FOR LIFE"... CARRYING SIGNSTO THE CAPITOL..WITH MESSAGESTHAT SPOKE TOTHEIR BELIEF ... THATALL LIFE SHOULD BEHONORED...INCLUDING THE LIFEOF UNBORNCHILDREN.THE ANTI-ABORTIONPROTESTORS AREPASSIONATE ABOUTTHEIR MESSAGE."MAKING SURE THATOUR CHILDRENKNOW THAT BABIESARE ALIVE IN THEWOMB AND THAT GODIS KNITTING THEMPERFECTLY IN THEWOMB AND WESHOULD NOT BEKILLING THEM WEWANT TO PRESERVELIFE."ON JANUARY 22NDOF 1973..

THESUPREME COURTCASE -- ROE V.

WADE-- DECIDED WOMENFUNDAMENTALLYHAVE THE RIGHT TOCHOOSE WHETHEROR NOT TO HAVE ANABORTION WITHOUTEXCESSIVEGOVERNMENTINTERVENTION.