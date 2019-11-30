Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 04:08s - Published Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout After two late goals by Vegas tied the game at 4, the Golden Knights and Canadiens would head to a shootout to decide who got the extra point

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this brandon_habs, Alexander Romanov going to Shootout to settle 2 points with Golden Knights Canadiens all tied 4-4 #GoHabsGo what a exciting 5 minutes of overtime 1 hour ago