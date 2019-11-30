Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 04:08s - Published < > Embed
Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout

Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout

After two late goals by Vegas tied the game at 4, the Golden Knights and Canadiens would head to a shootout to decide who got the extra point
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tatar scores in shootout, Canadiens beat Vegas 5-4

MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored in the fourth round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens held...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Canadiens hold off Vegas as Tomas Tatar notches dramatic SO winner

Tomas Tatar scored in the fourth round of the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens held on for the...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EdmontonHabsFan

brandon_habs, Alexander Romanov going to Shootout to settle 2 points with Golden Knights Canadiens all tied 4-4 #GoHabsGo what a exciting 5 minutes of overtime 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 01/18/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Coyotes, Golden Knights settle it in shootout [Video]Coyotes, Golden Knights settle it in shootout

Tied 1-1 after 65 minutes, the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights determine a winner in the shootout

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.