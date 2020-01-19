Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vigilante Movie - Margot Robbie, Robert Diaz

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Vigilante Movie - Margot Robbie, Robert Diaz

Vigilante Movie - Margot Robbie, Robert Diaz

Vigilante Movie Trailer HD - When Luke is viciously attacked and his fiancée is raped and murdered, he pledges to train himself in deadly hand to hand combat and use it against any wrong doers who dare to cross his path.

Director: Aash Aaron Writer: Aash Aaron Stars: Robert Díaz, Margot Robbie, Kazuya Wright Plot synopsis:When Luke, a highly successful businessman, is viciously attacked and his fiancée is raped and murdered, he pledges to use every last dollar he has to train himself in deadly hand to hand combat and use it against any wrong doers who dare to cross his path.

But little does he know that his own attackers are highly connected to an underworld crime family who has close ties to corrupt police and they are all actually looking for him, too.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.