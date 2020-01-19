Vigilante Movie - Margot Robbie, Robert Diaz

Vigilante Movie Trailer HD - When Luke is viciously attacked and his fiancée is raped and murdered, he pledges to train himself in deadly hand to hand combat and use it against any wrong doers who dare to cross his path.

Director: Aash Aaron Writer: Aash Aaron Stars: Robert Díaz, Margot Robbie, Kazuya Wright Plot synopsis:When Luke, a highly successful businessman, is viciously attacked and his fiancée is raped and murdered, he pledges to use every last dollar he has to train himself in deadly hand to hand combat and use it against any wrong doers who dare to cross his path.

But little does he know that his own attackers are highly connected to an underworld crime family who has close ties to corrupt police and they are all actually looking for him, too.