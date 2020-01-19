Global  

Brady Manek Scores 1000th Point

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Brady Manek Scores 1000th PointSooners forward Brady Manek scores 1000th point in win vs TCU.
0
MANEK WOULD HAVE A NIGHT!

ACAREER BEST 31 POINTS.

ANDTHAT BUCKET RIGHT THERE GAVETHE SENIOR HIS 1000TH CAREERPOINT.

THE 46TH SOONER TODO SO.REALLY COOL.

AUSTINREAVES ALSO HAD A BOUNCEBACK PERFORMANCE.

FINISHINGWITH 14 POINTS.

5 REBOUNDSAND 5 ASSISTS.

TCU HELD ALEAD IN THIS GAME FOR JUST31 SECONDS----THATS IT.

ITWAS ALL OU.AND IT WAS ALL MANEK FROMTHREE POINT RANGE.

HE HIT 7TOTAL TONIGHT.

OU WINS BIG83-63.THE TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANEON THE ROAD VISITING AACRIVAL TULANE.




