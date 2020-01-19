Brady Manek Scores 1000th Point 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:02s - Published Sooners forward Brady Manek scores 1000th point in win vs TCU. Sooners forward Brady Manek scores 1000th point in win vs TCU. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brady Manek Scores 1000th Point MANEK WOULD HAVE A NIGHT! ACAREER BEST 31 POINTS. ANDTHAT BUCKET RIGHT THERE GAVETHE SENIOR HIS 1000TH CAREERPOINT. THE 46TH SOONER TODO SO.REALLY COOL. AUSTINREAVES ALSO HAD A BOUNCEBACK PERFORMANCE. FINISHINGWITH 14 POINTS. 5 REBOUNDSAND 5 ASSISTS. TCU HELD ALEAD IN THIS GAME FOR JUST31 SECONDS----THATS IT. ITWAS ALL OU.AND IT WAS ALL MANEK FROMTHREE POINT RANGE. HE HIT 7TOTAL TONIGHT. OU WINS BIG83-63.THE TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANEON THE ROAD VISITING AACRIVAL TULANE.





