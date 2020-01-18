Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:40s - Published Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plan Saturday to allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up their royal duties as they requested; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published 10 hours ago