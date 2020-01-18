Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family

Big Changes Ahead For Britain's Royal Family

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plan Saturday to allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up their royal duties as they requested; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals [Video]Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.