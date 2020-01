Demetrius Andrade prepares to defend title

MEANWHILE, SOUTH FLORIDAPLAYING HOST TO A BIG BOXINGMATCH IN TWO WEEKS THAT WILLUNOFFICIALLY KICK OFF SUPERBOWL WEEKEND.

HEADLINING THECARD FROM MERIDIAN AT ISLANDGARDENS IN MIAMIRHODE ISLAND NATIVE ANDPART-TIME DELRAY BEACHRESIDENT DEMETRIUS ANDRADE .ANDRADEMIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION AT28-AND-OH WITH 17 KNOCKOUTS &WILL TAKE ON LUKE KEELER OUTOF IRELAND.

ONCE CONSIDERED APOSSIBLE OPPONENT FOR WORLDCHAMPION CANELO ALVAREZ &"ANDRADE" IS READY TO CONTINUEMAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF.OUTCUE: "...FIGHTING ANDBOXING." AGAIN YOU CAN CATCHANDRADE'S FIGHT AGAINST LUKEEBLER JANUARY 30TH ON "DAZONE" -- THAT'S D-A- Z