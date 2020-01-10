Global  

Weekend Events with The Best Day Ever Evansville

The weekend is here, and while Mother Nature isn't in the best mood, the Tri-State is popping!
It's the last days of evansville's pizza week... that's where you can get eight dollar specialty pizzas from participating locations.

Grab a passport, and get a sticker from 4 different locations, then enter to win one of two grand prizes, all for being social and eating local.

If you are a hoops fan?

The 2?20 kentucky ?a state basketball championship at the owensboro sportscenter runs through sunday.

The boys and girls teams play at 11 ?m, 1 ?m, 3, 5, and 7.

Tickets are $10, and are available at the door.

Your evansville thunderbolts are back in action tonight at the ford center, and "violet" opens tonight.

The latest ??

T next wave production is the story of a girl looking for a miracle.

The civic theatre production runs all weekend, featuring a cast packed with talented teens...i'll have your sneak peek later this hour.

Saturday, united caring services presents their annual "crop for caring".

Scrapbook with lik?

Minded memory collectors, all to benefit the homeless in our area.

Registration is forty dollars.

You've seen her?

And her work here on 44news this morning, now meet her in person.

Leeza dukes invites you to a reception for her latest art installation that is inspired by her impressions of life.

It's from 6 until 9 tonight, and bonus!

Since it's at franklin street pizza factory, you can participate in evansville pizza week while you're there!

Play games all night long at evansville esports' sleepless: pokemon edition.

This is an al?

Nighter event that features all games they host.the door fee for this 17 and up event will be $20, with food and $5 of i?

Store credits included.anyo ne that plans to leave before midnight or comes in after midnight may choose to opt out of pizza and credits and pay a $10 door fee.

And there's so much more on that city calendar, like a bridal faire on sunday, a free community meal and tons of live music options.

Bookmark it, find something to do, then get




