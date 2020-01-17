Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Welcome back to news15 today, time now is and there's a lot going on over the weekend that you and your family can take part in... that's right so we're going to pass it over now to hannah st.

Good morning carter and alex!

Good morning carter and alex!

Wednesday the 15th was the birthday of civil rights leader and activist, dr. martin luther king junior.

And on monday, the nation takes time to honor his efforts and legacy with a day of observance and there are multiple opportunities for you to get involved in this weekend... tomorrow, you can head over to the martin luther king recreation center at 3-0-9 cora street in lafayette.

At one p-m they will have a musical extravaganza and then at four p-m, there will be a youth pageant-- for you and your family to enjoy.

And then on sunday, the holiday parade will roll through the streets starting at the martin luther king center on cora street.

The parade will then travel down m-l-k memorial parkway and conclude at the clifton church and center of philedelphia.

On monday january 20th, which is officially martin luther king day, you can go to the m-l-k recreation center at 8:30 a-m for a flag raising and opening events.

At 11:30 a-m, there will be the community luncheon program following lunch, at 12:30 p-m there will be a recognition of sponsors as well as health screenings, display booths, exhibits, and voter registration.

Concluding the holiday will be program at 6:00 p-m with featured speaker, reverend nelson b.

Rivers the third.

Now all of these events are made possible by the martin luther king junior holiday committee of lafayette and the department of parks and recreation.

