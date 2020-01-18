Global  

RST preparing for snow

RST preparing for snow

RST preparing for snow

The Rochester International Airport is getting ready for travelers right as a winter storm is expected to hit the area
RST preparing for snow

On daybreak new on daybreaká the rochester international airport is making sure the airfield is ready for all the snow.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to explain how the airport makes the runways safe for flying.

Madelyne./// good morning brooke and tyler.

Crews here at rst prepare for every winter storm that comes in whether it's snow, ice or extreme temperatures.

And today is no different.

Staff is here around the clock to take care of the airfield and all of the pavement.

Marketing and communication s manager, tiana o'connor says one of their biggest tasks is making sure all of the equipment is up and running "we have certain chemicals that we can use on the airfield.

Interestingly enough, you can't use things like salt because it's corrosive to airplanes.

So they have to have the right kind of deáicing chemicals available making sure that's all stocked and loaded and ready to go so they can handle any of the winter weather coming in."

If you're planning on flying this weekend, o'connor recommends contacting your airline first to check on your flight status.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne thank you madelyne.

As of right now, all flights out of rását are considered to be 'on time' but, as madelyne said, it's important to constantly check your flight status.

If



