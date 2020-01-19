Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

boys and girls city swim meet

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
boys and girls city swim meetboys and girls city swim meet
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

boys and girls city swim meet

And last but not least it's time to swim at the city swim meets... and we will begin on the girls side.

Our first event is the 200 medley relay.

Izzy (has?man) haseman anchors memorial to the top finish.

The tigers take the crown in 1 minute 54.66 seconds.

Moving on to the 200 yard freestyle.

And memorial continues to shine..

Thats elizabeth broshears in front of the pack.

The former scholar athlete of the week takes the gold in 1 minute 56.63 seconds.

In the 200 yard im... we have a reitz panther taking the top spot.

Elise (u?

Bock) umbach wins this event in 2 minutes 18.84 seconds.

On the boys side... in the 200 medley..

Once again... it is memorial taking the top spot.

That is oliver (the?bee) theby anchoring the tigers to a 1 minute 44.67 second finish.

In the 200 free style... adam barnes claims victory... the mater dei wildcat takes it in 1 minute 52.16 seconds.

And our final event is the boys 200 im.

That is jackson tucker of memorial finishing first in 2 minutes 10.05 seconds.

The tigers take the top team spots on both the boys and girl's sides.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oil_City_Sports

Oil City Athletics RT @The_Derrick: Oil City's Morgan Stover won four events in the girls meet while Nick Richar, Tommy Schneider and Zach Malek were triple-w… 2 days ago

GirardSD

Girard School District Boys and Girls Swim take the win over Union City! #GirardBuzz https://t.co/arkQ7b12z6 2 days ago

The_Derrick

The Derrick Oil City's Morgan Stover won four events in the girls meet while Nick Richar, Tommy Schneider and Zach Malek were t… https://t.co/0GDkmXZOUh 2 days ago

KVOEAM1400

KVOE New https://t.co/wJSc3ayjc6 EHS basketball games vs Junction City scheduled for Friday postponed and rescheduled fo… https://t.co/ER01FXI68i 2 days ago

KVOESports

KVOE Sports New https://t.co/WpbYYDANwJ EHS basketball games vs Junction City scheduled for Friday postponed and rescheduled fo… https://t.co/Jku5ZiO49M 2 days ago

HSD_Athletics

HSD Athletics Swim winners vs. Grove City 🏊🏻‍♀️🏊🏼‍♂️ Boys 200 IM relay: Payden Stuart, Xander Mellott, Jason Basile and Hunter St… https://t.co/mChjPTfqKk 2 days ago

RupakGandhi

Rupak Gandhi, Ph.D. RT @fshactivities: Here we go Bruin Country! Lots of great opportunities to get out to support our Bruins tonight! 6:00 Boys swim and dive… 4 days ago

FootballVenango

Venango Football RT @The_Derrick: FARRELL - Jenna Kirkwood, Ronni Hammerly, Carson Fennick and Connor Malek each were three-event winners as the Oil City bo… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.