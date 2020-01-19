boys and girls city swim meet

And last but not least it's time to swim at the city swim meets... and we will begin on the girls side.

Our first event is the 200 medley relay.

Izzy (has?man) haseman anchors memorial to the top finish.

The tigers take the crown in 1 minute 54.66 seconds.

Moving on to the 200 yard freestyle.

And memorial continues to shine..

Thats elizabeth broshears in front of the pack.

The former scholar athlete of the week takes the gold in 1 minute 56.63 seconds.

In the 200 yard im... we have a reitz panther taking the top spot.

Elise (u?

Bock) umbach wins this event in 2 minutes 18.84 seconds.

On the boys side... in the 200 medley..

Once again... it is memorial taking the top spot.

That is oliver (the?bee) theby anchoring the tigers to a 1 minute 44.67 second finish.

In the 200 free style... adam barnes claims victory... the mater dei wildcat takes it in 1 minute 52.16 seconds.

And our final event is the boys 200 im.

That is jackson tucker of memorial finishing first in 2 minutes 10.05 seconds.

The tigers take the top team spots on both the boys and girl's sides.